Germany Says No Nord Stream 2 Approval for Six Months

The approval process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany is likely to drag into the second half of 2022, German energy regulator BNetzA said on Thursday.

German authorities are waiting for the pipeline's Swiss-based "Nord Stream 2 AG" operating company to submit documents to restart the certification process, BNetzA president Jochen Homann told a press conference.

The pipeline would then also have to be approved by the European Commission, he said, "which means that decisions on this will not be made in the first half of the year".

Nord Stream 2 was completed in September but BNetzA suspended the German approval process in November, saying it needed to become compliant with German law before it could be certified.