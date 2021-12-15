Russia Detains Coal Tycoon Over Deadly Siberia Mine Blast

The mine is in the Kemerovo region, in southwestern Siberia.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement that it had charged the owner of the SDS-Ugol company and three other people with violating "industrial safety requirements" and "abuse of authority" that led to "grave consequences" at the group's Listvyazhnaya mine.

Russian investigators said Wednesday they had detained tycoon Mikhail Fedyayev after a blast at a coal mine in Siberia that killed 51 people last month.

Russia has seen a number of deadly mine blasts in recent years but this was the first time investigators detained the top owner of a mine.

Fedyayev, 59, is one of Russia's top coal tycoons and is politically well connected.

SDS-Ugol is one of Russia's largest coal producers, and last year Forbes valued Fedyayev's fortune at $550 million (488 million euros).

The general director of SDS-Ugol, Gennady Alekseyev, was detained along with Fedyayev.

His son Pavel Fedyayev is a senior ruling party lawmaker in parliament's lower house, the State Duma.

A total of 51 people — including both miners and rescuers — died after smoke filled the Listvyazhnaya mine following an apparent gas explosion in late November. It was the deadliest mining explosion over the past decade.

In the aftermath, miners spoke of frequent safety violations at the site, saying they were forced to work despite high methane concentrations.

The detentions came a day after the powerful head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, met with relatives of the victims and ordered investigators to look into "the role of the mine's owners."

Earlier this month, a visibly irritated President Vladimir Putin asked Fedyayev about safety violations at the mine during a televised meeting.

"Is the board of directors monitoring what's happening in the field of safety or just counting money?" the Russian leader asked the tycoon.

The businessman insisted the company never skimped on safety measures.

"I am ready to face any responsibility," he added.