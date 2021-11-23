First Russian Region Orders the Unvaccinated to Self-Isolate

A Siberian region of Russia has become the first in the country to impose self-isolation rules for residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Khanty-Mansi autonomous region 2,700 kilometers east of Moscow has instituted the restrictions in four municipalities between Monday and Dec. 5 as Russia battles its fourth and deadliest wave of the pandemic yet.

The self-isolation order will not apply to holders of digital QR code passes which prove one's vaccination status, negative PCR test result or recent Covid-19 recovery.

Authorities in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region launched an online form for the unvaccinated to apply for “recommended time outside.”

The system provides an hour to walk one's dog, two hours to visit the pharmacy and five hours to attend a funeral, for example.