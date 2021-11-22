Russian Caviar Prices Hit Record High Ahead of New Year

Russians looking to indulge in their traditional winter holiday treat of red caviar will be disappointed this year as prices have hit historic highs, official figures showed Monday.

With Russia battling surging inflation, state statistics agency Rosstat said the market price for one kilogram of red fish roe has surpassed the 5,000 ruble ($68) mark, the highest price since monitoring began in 2000.

Caviar with butter on bread or pancakes is typically served for dinner on New Year's Eve, Russia's biggest annual holiday.

Over the course of the last two decades, the price of caviar at the end of the year has increased by seven times.