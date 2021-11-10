Russia Drops Case Against Prison Torture Whistleblower

Russian prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed the criminal case against a former prison inmate who leaked videos of torture inside a Russian jail and is now seeking asylum in France. Last month, the Gulagu.net NGO published footage of abuse at a prison in the central city of Saratov. The videos were leaked by Sergei Savelyev — a Belarus national who had served time there for drug trafficking.

Savelyev fled Russia and asked for asylum in France. In October, he was charged with "illegal access to computer information" and a court ordered him arrested in absentia. According to a document published on Wednesday by Gulagu.net, the prosecutor for the Saratov region ordered that the charges be dropped due to their "illegality and groundlessness." Savelyev was also removed from the Interior Ministry's wanted list, the Interfax news agency reported. Earlier on Wednesday, the head of the prison service in the Saratov region, Anton Yefarkin, said 18 officials had been fired and 11 had faced "the strictest" disciplinary measures.

