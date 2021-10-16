Abuse Claims Spark Riot at Russian Prison

Russian investigators on Saturday launched a probe over a riot at a prison involving at least 200 inmates, which a rights monitor said was sparked by abuse.

The incident comes after Russia's prison service earlier this month sacked five officers after harrowing videos emerged of alleged rape and torture at a jail hospital in the central city of Saratov.

The riot kicked off Friday afternoon at Correctional Colony no. 1 in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia's republic of North Ossetia.

The local branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said that at least 200 inmates took part in "mass riots accompanied by pogroms and destruction of property."

"Special forces officers who arrived at the scene carried out measures to restore order," investigators said in a statement, adding that there were no casualties.

Investigators said they had opened a probe into the organization of mass riots — a crime punishable by eight to 15 years behind bars.