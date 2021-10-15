Moscow Human Rights Group Stormed During Holodomor Film Screening

A group of masked men stormed the offices of a renowned human rights organization in Moscow on Thursday evening to disrupt the screening of a film about the Holodomor — a brutal famine, widely recognized as man-made, which killed millions of peasants in Soviet Ukraine during the 1930s.

Witnesses filmed around 30 unknown individuals barging into the office of Memorial, a group which documents Soviet-era repressions and victims of Josef Stalin’s Great Terror, shouting “fascists,” “shame” and telling viewers to leave because “the screening is over.”

When police later appeared, they handcuffed the entrance doors to Memorial’s office and locked its staff and attendees inside for several hours, the group’s lawyer said. They also dismantled the office’s fire alarm system and took away a video recording device, the independent Novaya Gazeta paper reported.

The film being shown was Polish director Agnieszka Holland’s “Mr. Jones,” released in 2019. It tells the story of Welsh journalist Gareth Jones, one of the first Western journalists to report on the 1932-33 Ukrainian famine, known as the Holodomor.

“Of course [the attack] was against Memorial and not the film,” Memorial spokeswoman Natalia Petrova told Reuters. “The film was just a pretext,” she added.