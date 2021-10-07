Russian Inflation Continues Climbing, Sets New Five-Year High

Russia’s inflation rate shot up to a new five-year high in September, heaping more pressure on the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Annual price rises came in at 7.4%, the Rosstat statistics agency said Wednesday — ahead of market expectations and a significant jump from the 6.7% inflation rate recorded in August.

That is the highest level of inflation in Russia since February 2016, when the country was battling a sharp economic crisis amid a crash in oil prices and global sanctions that led to a dramatic fall in the value of the ruble.

Surging food prices — a sensitive political issue for the Kremlin after years of stagnant and falling real incomes for Russian households — were again the largest contributor to the increase in inflation, with average food prices up 9.2% over the last 12 months, the Rosstat data showed.