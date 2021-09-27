Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

People attend a Russian Communist Party rally in Moscow's Pushkin Square against the results of parliamentary elections. Yuri Kardobonov / AFP

‘Colossal fraud’ 

Russia's Communist Party on Saturday led a thousand-strong protest in central Moscow over what it called "colossal" fraud in parliamentary polls as police detained a number of activists.

It was the first sizable Moscow protest since this month's controversial election. Police did not break up the unsanctioned rally but played loud music in an effort to drown out the protesters.

‘Convincing victory’

From his residence outside Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the ruling party's "convincing victory" and said Russian democracy was growing stronger as he hosted the heads of five parties that won parliamentary seats, including Communist leader Gennady Zyuganov.

Speaking to the party leaders on Saturday, Putin said that for the first time since 1999 the State Duma would have five factions instead of four, hailing it as a sign of "the democratic development in our country."

Refuge revoked

Veteran human rights lawyer and head of the migrant workers rights organization Tong Dzhakhoni, Valentina Chupik, was detained at a Moscow airport and had her refugee status in Russia revoked, Reuters reported Saturday.

Chupik, who says she faces torture in her native Uzbekistan if she is deported, told the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper that Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed her she has been barred from entering the country until 2051.

Valentina Chupik. USAIDCentralAsia / YouTube
Valentina Chupik. USAIDCentralAsia / YouTube

Bitter friends

At least 11 fighters from the pro-Turkish rebel group Al-Hamza Division were killed Sunday in Russian air raids in northern Syria’s town of Afrin, a war monitor said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the National Army, a coalition of Turkey-backed rebel groups, called Sunday's attack a "clear message from Russia" to Turkey, showing that there are no "red lines."

Russian Air Force planes in Syria. mil.ru
Russian Air Force planes in Syria. mil.ru

Filling the void

Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russia's foreign minister confirmed Saturday, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown.

European countries warned the Malian government on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last week against hiring paramilitaries from the controversial Wagner group.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Elections , Human rights , Syria

Read more

taboo topic

Rights Groups Urge Russians to Wake Up to Syria Abuses

The report is the first into the Syrian conflict by Russian campaigners and seeks to shed light on victims of Russia's military actions.
weekend profile

Ella Pamfilova, Villain of the Moscow Vote Protest Movement, Belongs to a Dying Breed

Both the Russian government and the opposition have grown tired of her, analysts say.
Syria

Russia Says Syria's Assad Is Popular, Likely to Win Re-Election

Russia described Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as a popular leader who has every chance to win re-election.
Elections

Putin’s Historic Inauguration: Live From Moscow

The president won a record haul of the ballot in March, extending his rule over Russia for another six years.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.