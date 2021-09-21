Kremlin Says European Court Ruling on Litvinenko Is 'Unfounded'

"There are still no results from this investigation, so making statements like this is, at a minimum, unfounded," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding that: "We are not prepared to accept these decisions."

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed conclusions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) that Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko.

Litvinenko died in 2006 after drinking tea laced with the radioactive substance polonium at a London hotel in a case that has weighed on relations between London and Moscow ever since.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ruled that Russia was "responsible."

Peskov told reporters the ECHR was unlikely to have "the power or technical capability to have information on this subject."

Critics of the Kremlin see the Litvinenko killing as one in a line of assassination plots ordered by Russia, including the attempted poisonings of former agent Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018 and opposition leader Alexei Navanly in Siberia in 2020.

The Kremlin denies the charges.