At Least 8 Dead in Russian University Shooting

At least eight people have been killed and several more injured after a student opened fire at a university in western Siberia, Russian media and authorities reported Monday.
Video published to social media shows students evacuating by jumping out of second-floor windows at Perm State University in the city of Perm some 1,300 kilometers east of Moscow.
Russia's Investigative Committee said that eight people have been killed.
More than 10 people have been injured, either by gunfire or by falling from windows, the state-run TASS news agency cited the Health Ministry as saying. The ministry added that nine ambulances have been deployed to the university.
The shooter has been wounded and detained, the Interior Ministry said.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it has opened a criminal murder case following the attack.
The Baza Telegram channel, which is believed to be close to Russia's police force, identified the shooter as Timur Bekmansurov, citing unnamed sources.
The local 59.ru news website published an unconfirmed social media post from the alleged shooter where he describes in detail his plans and motivations for the attack.
"What happened was not a terrorist attack (at least from a legal point of view). I was not a member of an extremist organization, I was nonreligious and apolitical. Nobody knew what I was going to do, I carried out all these actions myself," the post reads.
In the post, the alleged shooter said he was "overflowing with hate" and that he had been planning the shooting and saving money to buy firearms for a long time.
