At Least 8 Dead in Russian University Shooting

At least eight people have been killed and several more injured after a student opened fire at a university in western Siberia, Russian media and authorities reported Monday.

Video published to social media shows students evacuating by jumping out of second-floor windows at Perm State University in the city of Perm some 1,300 kilometers east of Moscow.

Russia's Investigative Committee said that eight people have been killed.

More than 10 people have been injured, either by gunfire or by falling from windows, the state-run TASS news agency cited the Health Ministry as saying. The ministry added that nine ambulances have been deployed to the university.