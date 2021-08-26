Moscow Offers Mini Handouts to Firms with High Vaccination Rates

Moscow will offer small stimulus payments to businesses in the capital that have vaccinated at least 60% of their employees against the coronavirus, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursday.

Firms operating in certain service sectors, including bars and restaurants, cinemas, beauty salons and educational and cultural institutions, will be able to access the payouts of at least $300, provided they had hit the vaccination target by Aug. 15.

Moscow had earlier rolled out a controversial mandatory vaccination program requiring businesses in the capital to ensure 60% of their workers were fully vaccinated by mid-August. But Sobyanin, citing rising vaccination rates in the capital, ditched that policy last month after coming under political pressure.