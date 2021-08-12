Two Opposition Activists Handed 10-Year Prison Sentences

Two Russian opposition activists have been sentenced to more than a decade in prison in a case critics say is politically motivated.

Lia Milushkina, the former head of Open Russia, an activist movement associated with exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, in Russia’s Pskov region, was handed a 10.5-year sentence Thursday for selling an illegal substance, the independent TV Dozhd news outlet reported.

Her husband Arytom Milushkin, who was also involved with Open Russia, was sentenced to 11 years on similar charges.

The sentences are some of the heaviest that have been handed down to Russian activists in recent years and come amid a wave of repression against independent media outlets and civil society groups.