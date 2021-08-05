Russians’ Support for Stalin Monument Doubles in a Decade – Poll

Support for erecting a monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin has nearly doubled in the past decade, a survey by the independent Levada Center polling agency said Wednesday.

According to the results, 48% of Russians said they support a Stalin statue and 20% are against the idea.

This marks a turnaround from 2010, when 25% of Russians expressed support for a Stalin monument compared with 36% who opposed it.

Experts attribute the shift in public opinion to the “Stalinization of mass consciousness” for several years under President Vladimir Putin. Putin has referred to Stalin as a “complex figure” and has been gradually rehabilitating his image, in contrast with the Soviet Union’s repudiation of him after his death in 1953.