Russia to Invest $1M in Independent Media in Developing Countries

Russia has allocated $1 million to an international program that promotes free media in developing countries over the next five years, its Foreign Ministry announced.

The investment comes amid criticisms that Russia is stifling dissent at home in the lead-up to this fall's parliamentary elections by blacklisting independent news sites and raiding and detaining journalists with increasing frequency.

The funds will go toward UNESCO’s International Program for the Development of Communication (IPDC) at $250,000 per year in Africa, Latin America and Asia, as well as in post-Soviet countries, from 2022-2025, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.