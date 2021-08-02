Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Invest $1M in Independent Media in Developing Countries

Updated:
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow. Nikolay Frolochkin / pixabay

Russia has allocated $1 million to an international program that promotes free media in developing countries over the next five years, its Foreign Ministry announced.

The investment comes amid criticisms that Russia is stifling dissent at home in the lead-up to this fall's parliamentary elections by blacklisting independent news sites and raiding and detaining journalists with increasing frequency.

The funds will go toward UNESCO’s International Program for the Development of Communication (IPDC) at $250,000 per year in Africa, Latin America and Asia, as well as in post-Soviet countries, from 2022-2025, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday. 

“The key areas of work will be increasing journalists’ safety in armed conflict zones, improving journalistic education and professional ethics, combating disinformation and ‘fake news,’ including about the coronavirus pandemic,” the ministry said.

It described IPDC as “the only intergovernmental forum within the UN system focused on protecting freedom of expression and supporting independent media in developing countries.”

“Our country stood at the origin of [IPDC] established by the UNESCO General Conference in 1980 in the interests of building a more just and democratic ‘new international order’,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The United States quit UNESCO — the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization — in 1984, claiming corruption and gross mismanagement. The U.S. rejoined the organization in 2003.

“It’s expected that leading Russian media and journalistic associations will take part in the implementation of specific initiatives,” the Foreign Ministry added in its statement.

Read more about: UN , Journalists

Read more

abrupt closure

Russian State-Funded Sputnik News Pulls Out of Britain

Reports in The Times said the news agency raised concerns toward the “increasingly hostile” political environment in the UK.
fit for print

Russian News Site Warns of ‘Dangerous Precedent’ With $200K Libel Fine

The Ura.ru news website said that its case could set a trend of silencing media outlets by forcing them into bankruptcy.
‘Letting Koza go’

Russian Independent News Site Shuts Down After Editor’s Self-Immolation Death

Irina Slavina set herself on fire last October after coming under pressure from authorities for her reporting on local politics and corruption.
Journalists

Journalist's Home Raided Over Five-Year-Old Social Media Posts

The home of a Russian journalist has been raided in connection with songs which she uploaded to her social media profile five years ago, the Gazeta news...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.