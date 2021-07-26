Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Libya to Probe Delayed Sputnik V Deliveries – Reports

Updated:
Russia has faced criticism from countries which have bought Sputnik V over heavily delayed deliveries of the vaccine. Andre Penner / AP / TASS

Libya has launched an official inquiry into delivery delays of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, according to local media reports.

The war-torn country's UN-backed government announced it will launch an investigation into the hold-ups, which are significantly undermining the country’s vaccination campaign, the Libyan Express reported.

Libya received a first batch of Sputnik V vaccines in April, and subsequent deliveries in June and July. However, it is awaiting crucial second doses, with an order for 500,000 outstanding.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funds Sputnik V’s development and manages its export, did not respond to a request to comment on the situation.

Sputnik V comprises two doses, each containing different formulations. While developers say this “vaccine cocktail” approach makes the adenovirus-based shot more effective, it makes manufacturing harder as producers need to have two completely isolated production zones to produce each shot and avoid cross-contamination. Firms manufacturing the vaccine have struggled to ramp up production of the second shot.

The investigation comes after Argentina also warned Russia it was in a “very critical” situation as it waited for the delivery of millions of outstanding second doses.

Sputnik V’s first dose — which has also been given authorization in Russia and is being marketed as Sputnik Light — is also effective against the coronavirus, the vaccine’s developers say.

Read more about: Sputnik V

Read more

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Russia’s Claims of Sputnik V's 97.6% Effectiveness Under the Spotlight

Limited data and possible methodological shortcomings raise concerns Russia is cherry-picking and embellishing vaccine data. 
about face

Czechs Rule Out Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine After Spying Fallout

Prague's rejection of Sputnik V follows diplomat expulsions from its accusations of Russian secret services’ involvement in a fatal explosion.
'auspicious' results

Argentina Says Russia’s Covid-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Chinese, Indian Competitors

Argentina reported that 0.27% of Sputnik V recipients contracted Covid-19 after the first dose versus 0.49% of Sinopharm and 0.46% of Covishield recipients...
under scrutiny

EU to Probe Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Standards – FT

The EU medicines regulator is reportedly concerned that Sputnik V trials had not been ethically run, a claim the vaccine's marketer denied.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.