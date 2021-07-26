Libya to Probe Delayed Sputnik V Deliveries – Reports

Libya has launched an official inquiry into delivery delays of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, according to local media reports.

The war-torn country's UN-backed government announced it will launch an investigation into the hold-ups, which are significantly undermining the country’s vaccination campaign, the Libyan Express reported.

Libya received a first batch of Sputnik V vaccines in April, and subsequent deliveries in June and July. However, it is awaiting crucial second doses, with an order for 500,000 outstanding.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funds Sputnik V’s development and manages its export, did not respond to a request to comment on the situation.