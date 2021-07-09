All 28 Bodies Found From Far East Russia Plane Crash

Search teams have found two black boxes and the remains of all 28 people who died when a passenger plane crashed in Far Eastern Russia earlier this week, Interfax reported Friday.

The An-26 disappeared from radars with 22 passengers and six crew members on board en route from the Kamchatka peninsula’s main city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the coastal town of Palana.

Search teams later found wreckage of the twin-engine turboprop near Palana after it was believed to have crashed into a cliff four to five kilometers north of the air strip.

“The remains of all the people on board have been found, according to preliminary information,” regional air medical services were quoted as saying.