Belarus Opposition Journalist, Russian Girlfriend Moved to House Arrest – Reports

BBC’s Russian service said the two have been transferred one day after photos appeared online showing them giving a TV interview in a Minsk park.

Belarus has moved opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega to house arrest a month after Minsk sparked international uproar by diverting their Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius and detaining them upon landing, Russian media reported Friday.

“We’re in shock,” BBC Russian quoted Sapega’s stepfather Sergei Dudich as saying.

He added that Sapega had been under house arrest for two to three days and that they were able to visit her in a rental apartment recently.

Protasevich’s father Dmitry told the BBC that his son has also been moved to house arrest into a separate apartment.

“It’s difficult for me to comment on the actions of the authorities, what their goals are. Maybe there’s a political game going on,” Dmitry Protasevich was quoted as saying.

He added that the charges against Protasevich and Sapega have not been withdrawn. The two risk imprisonment of up to 15 years on charges of organizing mass unrest following nationwide rallies against last August’s disputed election.

The Sapega family’s lawyer Anton Gashinsky told the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency that he believes the abrupt changes stemmed from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent face-to-face with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

On Thursday, the European Union imposed sanctions on key sources of Belarusian authorities’ revenue, restricting trade in potash fertilizer, petroleum and tobacco products over the Ryanair flight diversion.

In addition to economic sanctions, the EU and Britain told European operators not to use Belarusian air space.

Britain, the United States and Canada also joined in with the bloc on Monday by imposing coordinated sanctions on Lukashenko's regime.