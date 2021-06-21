Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Germany Arrests Russian Scientist for 'Spying' for Moscow

By AFP
Sachelle Babbar / ZUMA

German federal prosecutors said Monday they had arrested a Russian scientist accused of passing sensitive information from a German university to Moscow in return for cash.

They said in a statement the suspect, identified only as Ilnur N., had been taken into custody on Friday on suspicion of "working for a Russian secret service since early October 2020 at the latest."

Ilnur N. was employed until the time of his arrest as a research assistant for a natural sciences and technology department at an unnamed German university. 

Federal prosecutors believe he met at least three times with a member of Russian intelligence between October 2020 and June 2021. On two occasions he allegedly "passed on information from the university's dominion."

He is suspected of accepting cash payments in exchange for his services.

German authorities searched his home and workplace in the course of the arrest.

The suspect on Saturday appeared before a judge who remanded him in custody.

The case comes at a time of highly strained relations between Russia and Germany on a number of fronts including the ongoing detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who received treatment in Berlin after a near-fatal poisoning.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has also worked to maintain a sanctions regime over Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, as well as ongoing fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russia separatists and Ukrainian forces.

However despite international criticism, Berlin has forged ahead with plans to finish the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany.

Read more about: Espionage , Germany

Read more

espionage case

Russia Jails Elderly Crimean Woman for 12 Years in Ukraine Spy Trial

The woman was accused of sharing information about the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s aviation regiment with Ukraine.
Espionage Suspect

German Man Charged for Spying at Bundestag for Russians — Prosecutors

A German man is facing espionage charges for passing PDF files with the floor plans of parliamentary properties to Russian secret services.
opinion Dmitry Trenin

An 'Act of War?' Avoiding a Dangerous Crisis in Cyberspace

Unlike in the nuclear sphere, there are no rules governing the increasingly intense rivalry between the U.S. and Russia in the cyber sphere. 
Espionage

Ukrainian Journalist Detained in Moscow Accused of Spying

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused a Ukrainian journalist detained in Moscow of espionage. The FSB called Roman Sushchenko “an operative...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.