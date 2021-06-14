Russia, U.S. Boosted Nuclear Arsenals in 2020 Amid Global Decrease – Think Tank

Russia and the United States grew their nuclear arsenals in 2020, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think tank said in a new report Monday. The world’s two largest nuclear powers boosted their stockpiles even as the overall number of nuclear warheads decreased globally last year, (the Swedish based) SIPRI said.

Both are estimated to have had around 50 more nuclear warheads in operational deployment at the beginning of 2021 than a year earlier, SIPRI said, despite both countries reducing their overall inventories by dismantling retired warheads in 2020. Russia also increased its overall military nuclear stockpile by around 180 warheads, the think tank said, linking the increase to deployment of more multi-warhead land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and sea-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs). SIPRI’s findings come months after Moscow and Washington extended the New START — the last remaining arms control agreement between the former Cold War rivals — for another five years just days before it was set to expire.

