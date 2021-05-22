Russian Euro 2020 Organizers 'Not Afraid' of Coronavirus

Authorities in St. Petersburg said Saturday they have taken the necessary health and safety measures ahead of co-hosting Euro 2020 matches as virus cases in the city continue to climb.

Russia's second city is set to host seven matches, including a quarter-final, in June and July after the tournament was postponed for a year due to the pandemic.

"We are sure that we can provide all safety measures, we are not afraid," head of the local organizing committee, Alexei Sorokin, told journalists during a press event on Saturday.

According to the organizers, fans will be required to wear masks during the matches and will need a negative Covid test.

The city's stadium, Gazprom Arena, will be filled at 50% capacity.