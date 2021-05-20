Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian, U.S. Security Chiefs to Meet Ahead of Possible Putin-Biden Summit – Reports

Jake Sullivan Alex Brandon / AP / TASS

Russia’s security chief is set to meet his U.S. counterpart in Europe in the coming weeks to prepare for an anticipated summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday. 

The Putin-Biden summit will be a key item on the agenda at the talks between Russian Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the outlet said. Biden and Putin have in principle agreed to meet, with possible dates floated sometime in mid-June after a G7 summit and a NATO leaders’ meeting in Europe.

According to Kommersant, Patrushev will meet Sullivan in an undisclosed European city in the coming weeks.

Moscow and Washington have not yet confirmed or denied the plans.

Kommersant published its report, without disclosing sources, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik ahead of the Arctic Council meeting.

Russia is set to succeed Iceland as the rotating chair of the Arctic Council, a dialogue-fostering body that hosted the eight countries bordering the Arctic amid Western concerns over Russia’s commercialization and militarization of the fast-melting region. 

Lavrov and Blinken, in their first meeting since Biden took office in January, sought to ease tensions that have escalated after the U.S. levied sanctions on Russia and Biden called Putin a “killer.”

The sides described their two-hour discussions as constructive.

Lavrov expressed readiness to “plow through the rubble left over from previous U.S. administrations,” while Blinken played up Putin’s cooperation with Biden for “a safer and more secure” world.

Read more about: United States

Read more

shifting paradigm

U.S. ‘Hands Over’ Syrian City to Russia, Reports Say

Russia has said that its military police are now patrolling the contact line between Syrian and Turkish forces.
Blocked business

U.S. Sanctions 2 Russians Connected to ‘Kremlin Troll Factory’

Three companies associated with Putin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin have also been sanctioned.
increasing intimidation

Russian Gay Couple With Adopted Children Seeks Asylum in U.S.

Russian social welfare officials were criminally charged for allowing the couple to “form distorted ideas about family values in children.”
Sanctions battle

U.S. Sanctions Firm It Says Supplies Jet Fuel to Russia in Syria

The U.S. says the firm is at the heart of a sanctions-evasion conspiracy.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.