At Least 11 Killed in Russia School Shooting – Reports

At least 11 people, most of whom were children, have been killed after two shooters opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, a source in the emergency services told the state-run RIA Novosit news agency Tuesday.

One of the shooters, a 17-year-old, was detained, the state-run TASS news agency cited its source as saying. The second shooter was later killed by security forces, TASS reported.

One of the shooting victims was a teacher and the other eight were students at Kazan's School No. 175, TASS reported.

Video posted by Telegram news channels shows children jumping out of the school's windows to the sounds of gunfire.

Two students died after jumping from a third-floor window, RIA Novosti reported.

At least 32 people have been injured, four of whom were hospitalized, according to TASS.

The regional prosecutor's office in the republic of Tatarstan said it has begun looking into the shooting and regional prosecutor has been deployed to the scene.

Rustam Minnikhanov, the president of Tatarstan, has also arrived at the school, according to the Kommersant business daily.