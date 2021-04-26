Russia Expels Ukrainian Diplomat in Ongoing Spat

The expulsion came amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Kiev over an uptick in fighting between Ukraine's army and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow announced Monday it was expelling a Ukrainian embassy worker, the latest in a wave of diplomatic expulsions that have embroiled Russian and European diplomats.

Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement that due to "unfriendly actions taken by the Ukrainian side [...] an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Russia was declared persona non grata."

It added that the diplomat, who was not named, must leave Russia by the end of April.

The ministry warned Ukraine that further measures would be taken against embassy staff in Moscow "in the event of continuing hostile actions" against Russian diplomats in Ukraine.

The move came after Ukraine last week expelled a Russian diplomat in response to Moscow's order for a Ukrainian consul in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg to leave the country.

According to Russia's security agency, the consul was trying to obtain sensitive information from a Russian national.

Recent weeks have seen a wave of expulsions of Russian officials from European countries and the United States over claims of hacking and espionage.