Putin Speaks on State of the Nation

The Russian president’s address to lawmakers and regional heads comes hours before planned nationwide protests in support of hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose failing health in prison has drawn worldwide concern.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation in the annual speech to the Federal Assembly as tensions brew at home and abroad.

— “There's no other way to defeat the pandemic.”

— “I'm appealing to all citizens of Russia: Get vaccinated. This will allow the formation of herd immunity by the fall.”

— “The three coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia are a direct embodiment of our country’s growing scientific and technological potential.”

— “Along with a naturally great anxiety, I personally had a firm conviction that we would overcome all trials [of the pandemic]. Having rallied together, we were able to work ahead of the curve. The number of beds in hospitals has increased more than fivefold. … For the enormous work of people in all regions, I want to thank you from all my heart.”

Putin’s address also comes amid heightened tension with Ukraine, dissatisfaction at home over stagnating incomes and rising inflation, the coronavirus pandemic, new sanctions from the U.S. and growing pressure from the international community over allegations of spying and election interference.

— “There are still many unresolved issues in healthcare, human and technological. The entire healthcare system in Russia needs to be built on a new technological base."

— “Everyone should have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Once again, with the appeal: Get vaccinated. This is the only way we will block this terrible virus.”

— “World healthcare is on the verge of a real revolution, and we cannot miss it. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and new approaches. Our task is to put such technologies at the service of our country's citizens, but also to solve current problems. There should be no queues in hospitals, no difficulties with diagnostics and obtaining prescriptions.”

Climate change

— “We need to adapt the housing and utilities system, infrastructure and the agro-industrial complex to climate change, to create a system of strict control over carbon emissions.”

— “Greenhouse gase emissions should be lower in Russia than in the European Union over the next 30 years.”

— “We cannot allow climate catastrophes like the one in Norilsk.”

— “If you make a profit from nature, clean up after yourself.”

— “I also propose to earmark environmental payments going to the state budget and direct them to eliminate accumulated harm.”

Demographics

— “The demographic crisis of the 1940s and 1990s is hitting us now. The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority.”

— “Russia will always defend and defend traditional values that have been forgotten in a number of countries.”

— “In 2030, the average life expectancy should be 78 years. We will not change our strategic goals in this area. This is a daunting task, especially since the coronavirus has not yet been completely defeated. We see how dramatically the situation is developing in other countries. We need to keep the line on all frontiers of the fight against coronavirus.”

— “Our goal is to reach a steady growth of the Russian population.”

Economic support

— “The pandemic has exacerbated problems of social inequality and poverty around the world. We are faced with rising prices. It is impossible to rely only on targeted, directive measures. This leads to empty shelves, as was the case in the late 1980s. Now, even at the peak of the epidemic, we did not allow this. With the help of market mechanisms, it is necessary to ensure price containment.”

— “I call on the government to take measures to help low-income families with children by July 1.”

— “In Russia, single-parent families will receive a payment of 5,650 rubles for each child from 8 to 16 years old.”

— “We need to help women who are expecting a baby and are experiencing financial difficulties. It is very important for the expectant mother to feel the support of the state so that she can keep the child. To help women in difficult financial situations who are expecting a child ... I propose a monthly payment of 6,000 rubles per month.”

— “Families with schoolchildren will receive 10,000 rubles per child.”

— “It was impossible to avoid budget cuts [last year] altogether. To support the creation of new jobs, the state will stimulate business. I'm instructing the government to submit additional measures to support small and medium-sized businesses, including in the tax area, within a month.”

Culture and education

— “Sometimes I am surprised to open school textbooks. It's as if it was not written about us. Who writes, who overlooks educational instruction like this? Amazing. They'll just write anything there.”

— “1.63 trillion rubles will be allocated for civil scientific research in Russia until 2024.”

Funding for tests, vaccines

“Russia must be ready to develop test systems and vaccines within four days in case of a new dangerous infection.”

“We must have a reliable shield for sanitary and biological safety. We need to have a full range of vaccine manufacturing capabilities. In the event of a dangerous infection, Russia should be ready within four days to create effective test systems, and as soon as possible our own vaccine. These tasks must be solved by 2030.”

