Less Than 10% of People Vaccinated In Moscow, Center of Russia’s Vaccination Drive

Around 820,000 Muscovites have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said yesterday, with the number who have received at least one dose of Russia’s three homemade jabs having surpassed 1 million in the capital.

In a city of at least 12 million, the figures mean under 10% of the capital’s residents have been vaccinated, marking the latest sign of the slow pace of Russia’s drive.

Despite being the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine, Russia’s vaccination campaign has been beset by a skeptical public as well as production and delivery hiccups.

Sobyanin said Tuesday that Moscow is “fully supplied” with vaccines and urged residents to go to one of the city’s 100 vaccination centers to get their jab.

“Summer, a season of rest and vacations, is ahead. If we want to live a normal life during the summer months — if we want to travel, go to theaters and the cinema — then don’t postpone getting vaccinated,” Sobyanin said in a blog post on his website.