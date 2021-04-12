As Russia Cracks Open Gate, Rush for Air Tickets Ensues in Tajikistan

Ikrom, a 32-year-old from Tajikistan’s southern Temurmalik district, sold his cow for 10,000 somoni ($883) to raise the funds for the airfare to Moscow. The cow has for the past year provided the only source of income for his household, which comprises his parents, his wife and two children. Selling the animal’s milk enabled them to eke out an existence. With the gate to Russia – a magnet for Tajik migrant laborers – now reopening, people are resorting to desperate measures to get hold of the money needed to buy the costly air tickets. Many are selling their furniture, others their precious livestock and yet others taking out loans. The ticketing agency with the monopoly on selling these tickets, for now, is making a killing. The company belongs to a daughter of President Emomali Rahmon. In Tajikistan, migration is a seasonal business. The rush to Russia begins in the spring, and the workers, predominantly men, return to their families in the fall. The pandemic brought that all to a halt in March 2020, just as countless thousands were bracing for their trip northward.

Since then, the two countries have been linked only tenuously by occasional charter flights. But they were of no use to most of the people wishing to travel for work. Russian nationals could fly to Russia, and Tajiks to Tajikistan. On March 26, the Russian government announced the resumption of regular flights to Tajikistan, as well as other destinations like Uzbekistan, Germany, Venezuela, Syria and Sri Lanka. Planes started flying again this month, but only a few times a week. With a total return to normality still some way off, airlines are exploiting the moment. Only Tajik airline Somon Air and Russia’s Utair are operating the routes. Every morning, from around 4 a.m., a crowd of many hundreds of people forms outside the only ticket office in Dushanbe selling fares to Moscow. The money people had set aside for their airfares last year has long been spent on basics like food, which is why people are resorting to desperate measures to raise the cash. The situation is hardest for those who traveled to Dushanbe from the regions in the hope of landing a ticket. While they are in the capital, they stay with relatives or acquaintances, but there is an implicit expiry date on their mission. "Every day I am spending about 70-100 somoni ($6-9). If I don’t get a ticket before long, I will use up all my funds," Ikrom told Eurasianet. "How can I go back to the family home empty-handed?" Many are taking on debt. "I borrowed 10,000 somoni from Imon International [a microcredit lender]," Sunnat, who was waiting in the line at the ticket office, told Eurasianet. "This money should be enough for me to get an air ticket and pay for my expenses in Moscow until I get a salary." Another man in the queue said he had borrowed money from a neighbor. Roughly one-third of families in Tajikistan rely on money sent home from relatives working abroad. The pandemic has been a blow the scale of which is difficult to assess. According to Russian Central Bank data for 2020, the volume of remittances from individuals decreased by $835 million to $1.7 billion, down from $2.6 billion in 2019.

news Central Asian Migrants Worst Hit by Coronavirus Job Losses in Russia Read more