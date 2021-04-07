Zoom Bans Sales to Russian Government, State Firms – Kommersant

Zoom has emerged as a leading virtual meeting platform since millions were forced into self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic and authorities imposed remote work rules to stop the spread.

Video conferencing platform Zoom has banned its distributors from selling services to government agencies and partly state-owned companies in Russia and neighboring countries, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

Zoom’s authorized partner in Russia, RightConf, informed its Russian and ex-Soviet partners that the company is withdrawing sales licenses for state agencies and organizations with state beneficiaries, according to Kommersant.

The Russian sales ban reportedly went into effect on March 31 and will not apply to current contracts.

“I don’t rule out that the company will make a separate product for the public sector,” RightConf CEO Andrei Petrenko was quoted as saying.

Experts interviewed by Kommersant linked the ban to risks of U.S. sanctions and difficulties complying with Russian legislation, which Moscow began enforcing in full in recent years.

Zoom’s policy could affect the Russian education market, Kommersant reported, adding that the company took part in dozens of tenders announced by Russian colleges and universities in 2020.

Zoom Video Communications, which occupies a quarter of Russia’s video conference market but generates only 1% of its revenue from it, did not respond to Kommersant's inquiries.

Russia, which already requires tech companies to pre-install their devices with government-approved Russian software, has vowed to introduce its own Zoom replacement by 2022.