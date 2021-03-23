Telegram Raises $1Bln, With Help From Russian Direct Investment Fund

Telegram has sold more than $1 billion in bonds to international investors, founder Pavel Durov announced Tuesday — among them Russia’s state-run Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Durov, who founded Russia’s leading social network VKontakte before launching messaging app Telegram, said the investment will “enable Telegram to continue growing globally, while sticking to its values and remaining independent.”

The investment comes after Durov scrapped a $1.7 billion Telegram blockchain project last year after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruled the entrepreneur had raised funds through an illegal initial coin offering (ICO). He was forced to return more than $1 billion to investors who were asked to swallow a 28% loss on their initial investment.

The size of the RDIF investment in Telegram bonds is unknown. Russia’s state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported the organization took part with Abu Dhabi's state fund, the Mubadala Investment Company, which invested a total of $75 million in five year convertible bonds.

Russia’s Forbes magazine also reported RDIF had confirmed their involvement in the bond sale. But Telegram’s Vice President Ilya Perekopsky told business site The Bell that RDIF did not take part.