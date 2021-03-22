Russia Puts 38 Foreign Satellites Into Orbit

Video published by the Russian space agency Roscosmos showed its Soyuz rocket launching against grey and cloudy skies at 06:07 GMT.

Russia on Monday put 38 foreign satellites into orbit after a succesful launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan following delays due to technical issues.

#LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/b0mrI021s5 We are starting to show the broadcast of the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat booster and 38 spacecraft ( #CAS500 -1 as main payload) from Baikonur The launch is scheduled at 06:07 UTC 🚀 https://t.co/C7Amj8C6FD

"The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 38 spacecraft from 18 countries took off from the Baikonur cosmodrome," Roscosmos said on its Twitter account.

Later Monday, Roscosmos said in a statement that the rocket had successfully placed into orbit the 38 satellites from more than a dozen countries, including South Korea, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy and Brazil.

Among them was the Challenge-1, the first satellite made completely in Tunisia, which was created by the Telnet telecommunications group.

The launch was twice postponed from Saturday after a surge in voltage was detected.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, the Russian space sector has lagged behind international competitors, plagued by corruption scandals and technological stagnation.

In 2018, a Soyuz rocket carrying a Russian cosmonaut and a NASA astronaut failed mid-flight, forcing the crew to carry out an emergency landing. Both survived without injuries.