U.S. Sentences Russian, North Macedonian in Cyber Fraud Case

The United States sentenced a Russian and a North Macedonian on Friday to prison for their roles in a vast cybercrime operation.

Sergey Medvedev, 33, of Russia and Marko Leopard, 31, of North Macedonia, were sentenced to ten and five years respectively, according to a Justice Department statement.

Both had previously pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy in federal court in Nevada.

Medvedev, arrested in Thailand in 2018, co-founded the "Infraud Organization," a marketplace for "counterfeit documents, stolen bank account and credit account information, and stolen personal identifying information," authorities said.