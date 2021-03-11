Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Display Advanced Armata Tanks at Red Square Parade

The 14-wheel main battle tank will roll into Red Square on May 9 alongside the ground forces’ T-90 and overhauled T-72B3 tanks. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia plans to display state-of-the-art Armata T-14 tanks at its World War II victory parade on Red Square this spring, its manufacturer announced Thursday.

The T-14’s developers tout its next-level firepower, maneuvering and remote-control capabilities, as well as its unmanned turret and improved design for better survival prospects for its three-person crew. 

The 14-wheel main battle tank will roll into Red Square on May 9 alongside the ground forces’ T-90 and overhauled T-72B3 tanks, according to UralVagonZavod, a subsidiary of state-owned industrial and defense conglomerate Rostec.

UralVagonZavod said that eight of its experts have arrived at the Alabino military training center outside Moscow for preparations for the May 9 Victory Day parade. They will be joined by at least 20 others for daily maintenance and diagnostics during rehearsals.

“Our tanks are some of the best in the world and we must present them well at an event of this magnitude,” said Sergei Stolyarov, head of the specialist team.

This year’s parade marks the 76th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat in World War II. It is also the sixth anniversary since Russia unveiled the Armata T-14 to much fanfare.

The 2015 parade had foisted an $80,000 bill on Moscow authorities to replace paving damaged by the tank's treads. UralVagonZavod vowed that the tanks would not leave the Russian capital’s streets in shambles this year.

“The scope of the work also includes measures to ‘dress’ and ‘shoe’ the equipment with additional dynamic protection… in order to protect the capital’s asphalt and Red Square paving stones from damage,” it said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said last week that the military plans to receive a pilot batch of an unspecified number of Armata T-14s, T-15 infantry fighting vehicles and T-16 armored recovery vehicles in 2022.

Read more about: Defense , Victory Day

Read more

UNRELENTING CRISIS

Coronavirus Is Just Getting Started in Some Russian Regions. Their WWII Parades Are Going Ahead.

Meanwhile, 20 cities have canceled or delayed the June 24 parades because of the pandemic.
close ranks

400 Russian Cadets Infected With Coronavirus After Moscow V-Day Rehearsals – Proekt

Rehearsals for the massive military parade were ongoing until April 16.
army worship

In Photos: Russia Unveils New Military Mega-Church

The cathedral will stand as a symbol of the close church-defense ties seen in modern-day Russia.
INFECTION WORRIES

Russia to Quarantine Troops Rehearsing for Postponed WWII Parade on Coronavirus Concerns

Dozens of cadets involved in preparations for the event tested positive for Covid-19.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.