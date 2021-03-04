Russian Air Fares Soar as Coronavirus Restrictions Keep Planes Grounded

Air fares have more than doubled for flights from Russia to some of the few countries around the world that remain open for tourism, price data from travel agents has shown.

The average price paid for a return flight from Moscow to all destinations was 15,700 rubles ($212), at the beginning of March, the Kommersant business daily reported — 40% more than the pre-coronavirus average.

But tickets to Dubai — which has some of the world’s loosest entry restrictions for tourists — have more than doubled compared with 2019. Flights to other open countries, including the Maldives and Egypt have also risen steeply.

Russia closed its borders at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has only reestablished direct flights with a handful of countries.