Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Swede Charged With Spying for Russia

By AFP
The 47-year-old man's name was not disclosed. Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

A Swedish tech consultant has been charged with espionage for allegedly selling information about truckmakers Volvo and Scania to Russia that put Sweden's security at risk, prosecutors said on Monday.

The 47-year-old man, whose name was not disclosed, was arrested in dramatic fashion in February 2019 while dining at a restaurant in central Stockholm with a Russian diplomat suspected of being an intelligence officer.

The Russian diplomat was briefly detained but released on account of his diplomatic immunity.

The arrest led to a diplomatic row between Sweden and Russia, with Stockholm subsequently denying visas to two Russian envoys. Moscow responded by expelling two Swedish diplomats.

In a statement on Monday, prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said that at the time of his arrest, the Swedish consultant had just received 27,800 kronor ($3,355, 2,770 euros) for passing information to Moscow.

"As a consultant at his former workplaces, I allege that he has obtained material with the purpose of providing information to a foreign power, in this case Russia," he said.

"He has been well-paid for this information, and this shows the value the Russians place on the information provided," he added.

Ljungkvist told AFP the companies concerned were truckmakers Volvo and Scania, and the information regarded "manufacturing, such as source codes and construction of products in the automotive sector."

According to the indictment, the man illegally transferred material from his work computer to his private computer and thereafter to USB memory sticks.

In order to hide his activities from being logged by the IT system, he also photographed material from the screen of his work computer. 

"In the prosecutor's view, this case concerns a crime that places Sweden’s security at risk," the statement said, adding that "Sweden is the injured party in this case and not the companies."

The statement did not elaborate on why national security was at risk. However, both Scania and Volvo also have military contracts.

Ljungqvist said that disseminating company secrets which a person has access to in their position is not a crime in itself, but can amount to espionage.

The suspect risks a maximum of six years in prison if convicted.

In its latest annual report published in 2020, Sweden's intelligence agency said Russia, along with China, posed the biggest intelligence threat to the Scandinavian country.

Read more about: Espionage

Read more

espionage

Moscow Asks U.S. to Confirm Location of Ex-Official Named as Possible Spy

Russian media have said he may have been a U.S. spy exfiltrated in 2017.
Extended detention

Russia's FSB Wants Alleged U.S. Spy Whelan to Be Held for 3 More Months – Interfax

Paul Whelan's arrest has heightened already-tense relations between the U.S. and Russia.
Espionage case

Ex-Marine Whelan Links His Detention in Russia to U.S. Sanctions

“Sanctioned friends with locals, who look for big fish and now know their mistake,” Whelan reportedly wrote to his family.
Butina

Admitted Russian Agent Butina Sentenced to 18 Months, Deportation

"I have three degrees, but now I am a convicted felon with no job, no money," she said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.