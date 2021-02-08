Support The Moscow Times!
Russia’s Yearly Mortality Surges 18% in 2020 – Official

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that Covid-19 accounted for 31% of the excess deaths seen in 2020. Dmitri Lovetsky / AP / TASS

Russia recorded an 18% year-on-year increase in excess deaths last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior cabinet member said Monday.

Citing preliminary data, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that Covid-19 accounted for 31% of the excess deaths seen in 2020, according to Interfax.

Preliminary government statistics published late last month placed Russia’s excess deaths at a record-setting 184,600 in January-November, with data for December not yet available. That is more than double the over 77,000 deaths reported by Russia’s coronavirus task force that bases its figures on daily regional counts.

Excess mortality, or the difference between all deaths in 2020 and the average deaths seen in previous periods, is viewed as a more reliable indicator of the Covid-19 pandemic’s death toll.

The 18% rise would imply Russia recorded more than 2.1 million total deaths for 2020 — an increase of more than 300,000 from 2019 and the highest count since the wildfire-hit year of 2010. It also suggests excess fatality in December alone was 60%, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

Golikova, who heads the national coronavirus response, said that mortality in January 2021 had fallen 11% from December, with Covid-19 caseloads decreasing or stabilizing in all but two of Russia’s 85 regions, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

“We can say today that the spread of the novel coronavirus infection is stabilizing,” she was quoted as saying at a cabinet briefing.

