Parler Partly Online With Russian Tech Firm’s Backing – Reuters

Google and Apple removed Parler from their app stores. Christophe Gateau / dpa / TASS

Parler, the social network popular with Trump supporters, has partially reappeared online with tech support from a Russian-owned technology company, Reuters reported Monday.

Google and Apple removed Parler from their app stores after Trump, who is serving his last day in office, was banned from various platforms following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Amazon Web Services also cut off Parler’s access to internet servers.

Reuters reported that Parler’s website became reachable Monday via an internet protocol address used by DDos-Guard, a tech firm owned by two men in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and registered in Scotland. 

Its clients include Russia’s Defense Ministry, the pro-Kremlin weekly Argumenty i Fakty, as well as the liberal radio station Ekho Moskvy, according to Russia’s The Insider news website.

A message from Parler CEO John Matze on its homepage read that he was working to restore functionality. Most Parler users prefer the smartphone app over the website version of the social network.

Critics cited by Reuters said Parler’s dependence on a Russian company poses a security risk and is an “odd choice for a site popular with self-described patriots.” Parler briefly became the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store after rival social network Twitter banned Trump for his role in inciting the Capitol Hill riot.

U.S. intelligence has concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to support Trump through social media manipulation, cyberattacks and fake news reports. It also accused Moscow of repeating its efforts in 2020. Russia denies that it meddles in U.S. elections.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that Parler could return to the App Store “if they get their moderation together.”



