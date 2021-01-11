News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Infectious variant

Russia on Sunday confirmed its first case of the new, more-contagious UK coronavirus strain despite an earlier move by officials to suspend flights from Britain to stop the mutation from reaching Russia’s borders.

One person returning to Russia from Britain was found to have been infected with the new strain in late 2020, the head of national health regulator Rospotrebnadzor told state-run television Sunday.

Stalin Doner

A Stalin-themed shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close the day after it opened and sparked public outcry over its provocative branding featuring the dictator’s portrait and employees dressed in Soviet security service uniforms.

Owner Stanislav Voltman said he plans to reopen as soon as he hires new staff “who are willing to work under the conditions surrounding my poor spot.”