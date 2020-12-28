News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Sobol released

Opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Alexei Navalny, was released from detention Sunday after over 48 hours and charged with illegal entry after she rang the doorbell of an alleged FSB agent suspected of playing a role in Navalny’s poisoning.

Sobol denies her guilt and said she believes the criminal charges against her are politically motivated.

“I think that this criminal case against me is, first of all, revenge against Navalny, no matter how absurd it may sound, revenge on him for surviving after being poisoned with chemical weapons, revenge for his anti-corruption activities. And since they cannot do anything with him now, they apparently decided to take revenge on me,” Sobol told the Dozhd news channel.

3 million milestone

Russia on Saturday passed 3 million confirmed coronavirus infections, as authorities hold out against reimposing a national lockdown while the country is battered by a second wave.

Official figures showed that a total of 3,021,964 cases have been detected, with 54,226 deaths.