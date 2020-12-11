Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

People Who Ordered Nemtsov Murder Found, Putin Says

Boris Nemtsov was shot and killed on a bridge near the Kremlin walls in February 2015. Moskva News Agency

A Kremlin-initiated investigation has found the individuals who ordered the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in 2015, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday during a meeting of the presidential human rights council. 

Nemtsov, one of Putin's most vocal critics, was shot and killed on a bridge near the Kremlin walls in February 2015. A gunman and four accomplices were jailed for up to 20 years in 2017, but Nemtsov’s allies have criticized the investigation for failing to identify those who had ordered the killing.

“In Nemtsov’s murder... everything is clear, the perpetrators and the organizers have been found,” Putin said.

He didn’t name the individuals who were accused of ordering Nemtsov’s assassination.

Nemtsov, who had been deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin in the 1990s, was responsible for a number of reforms in post-Soviet Russia. 

Shortly before his death, Nemtsov gave an interview saying that Putin would have him killed because of his position on the conflict with Ukraine.

Read more about: Nemtsov , Putin

Read more

coincidence?

Kremlin Critic Navalny Accuses Putin of Foreign Funding ‘Setup’

Navalny said the Kremlin “arranged” foreign transfers to accounts linked to his foundation in order to brand it as a "foreign agent."
you're fired

Putin Dismisses Kremlin Aide Glazyev, Critic of Central Bank's Policy

Glazyev is known for staking out a hardline stance in other instances without possessing the power to make policy decisions.
Terrorism

Why Putin is Getting Nervous About His Chechen Proxy

Putin's latest meeting with Chechnya's Ramzan Kadyrov will be interpreted as a show of support. But many believe Moscow’s patience for its Chechen proxy...
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.