Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Yandex Launches Food Delivery Robots

Yandex's self-driving delivery robot has started dispatching fast food orders. Yandex

Russia’s Yandex has started using its self-driving robot to deliver fast food orders, the company announced Wednesday.

The small six-wheeled autonomous robot — dubbed Yandex Rover — has started delivering orders from Yandex’s food delivery service, Yandex Eats, to customers in one of Moscow’s central business districts. 

Just like a human courier, after an order is placed, the robot makes its way to the restaurant, picks up the food, and then delivers it to a specific location. Users can track the robot’s journey and then “unlock” the food through the Yandex Eats app.

“Rovers can deliver restaurant meals, groceries and orders from online stores and will slowly but steadily become a normal part of city life,” said Dmitry Polishchuk, the CEO of Yandex’s self-driving group.

For now, the robot is only delivering from a handful of restaurants in a small area, but the company said it will expand the service in the future. It is also available in Innopolis, a hi-tech development park on the outskirts of Kazan, some 750 kilometers east of Moscow. It is one of the places where Yandex has been testing its self-driving vehicles and robo-taxi services.

Yandex is investing heavily into self-driving technology — its autonomous cars are in the top three globally for number of miles driven, the company announced over the summer.

Read more about: Yandex

Read more

where are you going?

Russia's Yandex.Taxi Admits to Sharing Riders’ Location With Police

The country's largest ride-hailing service maintains that it is legally bound to comply with requests from authorities.
smart decision

Hundreds of Muscovites Brave the First Snow for Yandex's New Smart Speaker

People could exchange their vintage speakers, tape recorders and record players for the smart speaker.
EXPLAINER

Russia’s Yandex and Mail.Ru Report Strong Growth Despite Ownership Threats

Both companies confirmed they are pressuring the government to water down new caps on foreign ownership.
Bye UBER

Russia's Yandex to Test Driverless Cars in U.S. Starting Next Summer

Yandex will provide a driverless taxi service in Detroit's business center.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.