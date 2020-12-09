Russia Bans Imports of Tomatoes From Azerbaijan

Russia has announced a ban on imports of tomatoes from Azerbaijan beginning Thursday, in a damaging move for a key export that analysts tied to fallout from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor on Tuesday announced the embargo beginning December 10 to protect against harmful substances detected in several recent shipments.

It said the ban was necessary to “prevent the import and spread” of pesticides to Russia.

Azerbaijan is Russia’s largest supplier of tomatoes, accounting for over 30% of imports, Russian news agencies reported.

While the vast majority of Azerbaijan’s exports are petroleum products, tomatoes account for almost 1% of goods sold abroad and Russia is the main market for the produce, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.