Moscow Sees Warmest Fall on Record

The average temperature in Moscow for September, October and November was 3.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 C above normal.

Fall 2020 in Moscow will be declared the warmest on record for the capital, according to Russia’s state weather service.

“This autumn in Moscow will be the warmest ever,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted weather chief Roman Vilfand as saying.

“September was very warm, October was the warmest and November of course turned out to be significantly warmer than normal,” Vilfand said.

The weather service forecast a gradual cooldown with the first day of winter with a slight chance of snow by mid-week.

The news follows Moscow recording its warmest winter ever in 2019-2020, with traditional snow cover largely absent, while 2019 was Russia's hottest year ever overall.