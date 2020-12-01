Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Sees Warmest Fall on Record

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Fall 2020 in Moscow will be declared the warmest on record for the capital, according to Russia’s state weather service.

The average temperature in Moscow for September, October and November was 3.2 degrees Celsius, which is 4.4 C above normal.

“This autumn in Moscow will be the warmest ever,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted weather chief Roman Vilfand as saying.

“September was very warm, October was the warmest and November of course turned out to be significantly warmer than normal,” Vilfand said.

The weather service forecast a gradual cooldown with the first day of winter with a slight chance of snow by mid-week.

The news follows Moscow recording its warmest winter ever in 2019-2020, with traditional snow cover largely absent, while 2019 was Russia's hottest year ever overall.

Read more about: Weather

Read more

it's a trap!

Russians Are Incapable of Escaping This Slippery Ice Prison

Russians digging themselves holes and then getting stuck in them.
Weather

Russian Blogger Dives Under Ice in Frozen Lake, Reports Feeling 'Refreshed'

“What can be better than... breathing in the frosty air so that the snot freezes in your nose?” the blogger asks.
Heads up

Giant Icicles Threaten and Dazzle Russia, in Photos

Here are some of the most spectacular, terrifying and beautiful ice formations this season.
Weather

In Siberia, When it Snows, it Storms

Visibility dropped to zero and buses, planes and ships were canceled as a snowstorm raged, reaching speeds of 25 meters per second.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.