Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Sunday's opposition protests in Belarus were the latest in over two months of mass anti-government rallies. Stringer / TASS

First call

Pro-European challenger Maia Sandu has won the second round of Moldova's presidential election and is well ahead of the pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon (57% to 44%) with almost all ballots counted, according to the central election commission.

The tiny ex-Soviet nation is under the watchful eye of Russia, which wants polarized Moldova to remain in its sphere of influence at a time when several Kremlin-aligned governments are rocked by political unrest.

‘March of memory’

Belarusians took to the streets of the capital Minsk on Sunday in a fresh demonstration against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko as anger mounted over the recent death of an opposition activist.

Armed and masked police dispersed protesters with tear gas and stun grenades and deployed water cannon, local media reported, shortly after the latest march began against the ex-Soviet country's strongman leader.

Belarusian rights group Viasna said at least 1,127 people were detained, including journalists.

Mass exodus

Villagers outside of Nagorno-Karabakh set their homes on fire before fleeing to Armenia ahead of a weekend deadline that will see some disputed territory handed over to Azerbaijan as part of a Russian-brokered peace deal.

Gavriil Grigorov / TASS

Under the deal, Armenia cedes swaths of territory that Azerbaijan's forces gained in the weeks of fighting. Azerbaijan said Sunday it had agreed to extend a deadline for Armenia to withdraw from the disputed Kalbajar district until Nov. 25.

New flights

Russia resumed flights with Ethiopia and the Seychelles, where it said new coronavirus cases did not exceed 1% of the population over the past two weeks.

Russia has now authorized flights to and from 17 countries after shutting its borders due to the pandemic in late March.

Bone-riding

Municipal crews in the Siberian region of Irkutsk sprinkled sand mixed with human bones presumably from an old cemetery as de-icer.

Internal Affairs Ministry

Police announced an inspection after drivers found skulls and other body parts lining the road in the Irkutsk town of Kirensk.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more

russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Nov. 16

Record-breaking new cases. Deaths surpass 33,000. Vaccine race.
Handing Over

Azerbaijan Extends Armenian Pullout Deadline From Disputed Area

Armenians of the Kalbajar district began fleeing the area days before the initial handover deadline.
risk of revolt

Moldova Torn Between Russia and West in Presidential Runoff

Pro-European Maia Sandu faces Kremlin-backed Igor Dodon in the second round of a tightly-contested presidential election.
new record

Russia Breaks One-Day Coronavirus Record With 22K Infections

The virus has increasingly strained hospitals in Russia's regions but authorities are holding off on a second lockdown.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.