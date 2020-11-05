Up To 40% of Russia’s Coronavirus Test Results Could Be False Negatives

Between 30% and 40% of the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests performed in Russia could be giving false negative results because of the methodology being used, the state-run Interfax agency reported Thursday citing Russian Health Ministry chief pulmonologist Sergei Avdeev.

“If sampling materials are collected poorly or too lightly, that could lead to a false negative sample,” Avdeev said.

Avdeev identified “sampling time” as another important factor affecting a test’s accuracy, saying that taking the sample “during the early stages of the diseases gives a higher chance of getting a positive result.”