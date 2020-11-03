MH17 Suspect Denies Seeing Deadly Missile

A Russian suspect in the crash of flight MH17 saw no sign of the missile allegedly used to shoot down the plane, he said in a video played Tuesday at his trial.

Oleg Pulatov is one of four men being tried in absentia by a Dutch court over the loss of the Malaysia Airlines jet, which was travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was downed over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

Investigators say a Soviet-era BUK missile fired by pro-Russian rebels was used to hit the airliner, which crashed with the loss of all 298 people on board, including 196 Dutch nationals.

"No I haven't seen a BUK missile and I can also say for sure there was certainly no BUK seen," Pulatov, the only suspect to be represented by defence lawyers, said in a video message.

"No BUK or any commands related to a BUK were mentioned" during meetings he had with other rebels on the day of the crash, he said.