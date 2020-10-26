Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

1 in 5 Russian Lawmakers Have Had Coronavirus – Speaker

Updated:
The 450-member State Duma went partially remote last month to limit the spread of Covid-19. State Duma Press Service / Moskva News Agency

At least one out of every five Russian lawmakers currently have or have had coronavirus, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament told President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The 450-member State Duma went partially remote last month to limit the spread of Covid-19 after more than a dozen federal lawmakers were hospitalized with the infection. Previously, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin called on deputies at higher risk of a severe Covid-19 infection to work remotely from their offices.

“We’re taking certain precautions to maintain the parliament’s efficiency, but looking at the period that has passed, we have 91 deputies who have been ill or are ill today,” Volodin said.

Speaking during a rare face-to-face meeting with Putin, Volodin said 38 members of the Duma are currently hospitalized with Covid-19, including one in intensive care.  

At least one Duma member contracted coronavirus despite taking Russia’s highly touted Sputnik V vaccine; he has said he believes he may have been administered a placebo.

Vakha Agayev, a 67-year-old Communist Party deputy from the republic of Chechnya, was the first and only member of the Duma to have died from complications caused by Covid-19 in September. 

Volodin said that the Duma was on course despite the limitations to pass 20 bills enforcing a set of constitutional amendments that Putin put to a nationwide vote this summer.

Observers took note of Putin’s rare in-person meeting with Volodin, who had mysteriously stopped appearing at Duma sessions for around two weeks. The timing appeared consistent with reporting that the Kremlin has required a two-week quarantine for anyone scheduled to meet Putin, who has sequestered himself outside Moscow and limited public appearances.

Russia confirmed another record number of new Covid-19 cases Monday, adding 17,347 infections to its total count that surpassed 1.5 million over the weekend.

Read more about: Duma , Coronavirus

Read more

Remote Politics

Russian State Duma Goes Partially Remote After 18 Deputies Hospitalized With Virus

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has warned deputies against "rushing to the frontlines" during the pandemic.
infected legislators

10 Russian Lawmakers Hospitalized With Coronavirus

More than 50 State Duma deputies have developed coronavirus antibodies, the lower house of parliament's speaker said.
WE CAN DANCE

Virus Permitting, Russia's Bolshoi Hopes for September Curtain-Up

Under an "optimistic scenario," rehearsals will begin in late July, giving performers enough time to limber up their skills.
LDPR

Large Parties Expected to Dominate Duma Election – Report

The next State Duma could be made of three political parties instead of four, with smaller opposition parties winning no seats at all, a new report by...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.