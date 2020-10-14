Russia to Resume Flights With Japan, Cuba and Serbia

From Nov. 1, airports in Moscow will be able to operate two flights per week to Tokyo, Belgrade and the Cuban islands of Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria.

Russia plans to resume flights to Japan, Serbia and Cuba starting next month, the country’s coronavirus crisis center announced Wednesday.

One weekly flight will operate from Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok to Tokyo, the crisis center said.

The crisis center has also increased the number of flights and destinations to Switzerland — which has reimposed a 10-day quarantine for arriving Russians this week — the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives and Belarus.

Russia grounded most international flights and introduced entry restrictions for foreign nationals in late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, Russia has restored air travel with Britain, South Korea, Turkey, Egypt, Tanzania and Central Asian neighbors Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia is the world’s fourth-most affected country by the coronavirus with a total of 1,340,409 cases.

It has seen its number of new Covid-19 cases more than double within a month and set single-day records in each of the past six days. On Wednesday, it confirmed more than 14,000 new infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic.