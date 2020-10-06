Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Watchdog Says Novichok-Type Nerve Agent Found in Navalny Samples

By AFP
Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti / TASS

The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Tuesday that samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who claims he was poisoned by the Kremlin, contained a Novichok-type nerve agent.

The findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirm similar results by a military laboratory in Germany, where Navalny was treated in hospital, and labs in France and Sweden.

OPCW chief Fernando Arias "considered that these results constitute a matter of grave concern," the Hague-based watchdog said in a statement.

The OPCW said that the blood and urine samples taken from Navalny in Germany by the watchdog's own experts contained signs of a "cholinesterase inhibitor" — a type of nerve agent.

The traces "have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals" found in two Novichok chemicals that were banned by the Hague-based body in 2019.

The specific type of Novichok found in the Navalny samples was however not itself one of those placed on the banned list last year, the OPCW added.

Germany had formally requested the OPCW's "technical assistance," which member states are entitled to do when they believe there has been a chemical weapons incident.

OPCW chief Arias added that "the use of chemical weapons by anyone under any circumstances (is) reprehensible and wholly contrary to the legal norms established by the international community."

He said it was "important now" for (OPCW member states) "to uphold the norm they have decided to adhere to more than 25 years ago" when they signed the UN Chemical Weapons Convention.

Navalny was medically evacuated to Germany in late August after falling ill on a plane and spending several days in a Siberian hospital.

Tests by a German military laboratory found he was poisoned with the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.

Russia insists its medical tests did not find poison in Navalny's system and has not accepted Germany's declarations, saying it requires more evidence.

Read more about: Navalny

Read more

heightened scrutiny

Mass Nationwide Raids Target Russian Opposition Leader Navalny’s Allies

This is at least the third wave of raids linked to Navalny in the past week.
Nationwide raids

Opposition Leader Navalny’s Offices Across Russia Searched After Election

Navalny had urged supporters to vote strategically against pro-Kremlin incumbents in Sunday's election.
decision day

Russians Vote in Regional Elections After Biggest Protests in Years

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Google and Facebook had allowed political advertising during the elections.
protest movement

Freed Opposition Politician Navalny Predicts Bigger Protests

"There is no support for this regime. They feel this and they are afraid," Navalny told reporters.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.