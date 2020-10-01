Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Far East Russian Region Fights the Blues With ‘Happiness Ministry’

Updated:
Kamchatka is Russia's easternmost territory. Natalia_Kollegova / Pixabay

Russia’s easternmost territory of Kamchatka will establish a so-called “ministry of happiness” to improve its residents’ well-being, the region’s recently elected governor Vladimir Solodov announced Thursday.

The Kremlin-backed governor said the new agency, officially called the “ministry of social welfare and family policy,” is part of ongoing administrative reforms.

“In short, it’s about happiness,” Solodov said of the new ministry at a regional forum. 

“It’s important for me to make this transition away from the ‘ministry of the offended and the disadvantaged.’ Of course we’ll work with people in difficult situations, but we need to make them prosperous and happy, not just deal with the problems that have become painful.” 

Solodov, 38, is a Moscow transplant who assumed the post overseeing the region after winning more than 80% of the vote in last month’s regional elections. 

Solodov’s ambitious development goals include taking Singapore’s mantle of a major international transport hub, making tourism more affordable and reducing alcohol consumption amid rising rates of alcohol-related traffic accidents.

His establishment of a “ministry of happiness” comes as Russia has seen its position in global happiness rankings fall for two years. Analysts attribute the drop to Russians’ lack of observable life improvement and a sense of injustice toward themselves.

“The main criterion for achieving big results to me, albeit somewhat philosophically, is the people’s happiness,” Solodov said. 

“It might sound a little pompous and declarative coming from us, but I think the head of a region can’t have any other motivation,” he said.

Read more about: Regions

Read more

'i won't leave'

Putin-Appointed Governor Defies Calls to Leave Protest-Hit Russian Region

Mikhail Degtyaryov was appointed Khabarovsk region governor after the previous governor's arrest sparked mass protests.
in with the new

Putin Names New Governor to Far East Region Hit by Protests

Putin said the region's new governor faced "a very demanding, very important" job but did not mention the protests directly.
protest vote

Russia’s Sole Region to Oppose Putin’s Reforms Spurns Merger With Neighbor

The region's governor linked his constituents' "no" vote to their opposition against merging with the Arkhangelsk region. 
REGIONAL OUTBREAK

Coronavirus Hits Russian Psychiatric Hospital

At least 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the hospital in the northwestern region of Arkhangelsk.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.