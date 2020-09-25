Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine Delivers Immunity After First Dose – Developer

Russia has seen a growing number of daily Covid-19 infections in September. Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr / AP / TASS

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine confers immunity among some recipients after the first shot, its developer has said in an interview with state media Friday.

Sputnik V is an adenovirus-based vector vaccine that is administered in two doses. President Vladimir Putin last month hailed it as the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine, though large-scale trials to prove its safety and effectiveness have only recently started in Moscow and small batches are being distributed across Russian regions.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Moscow’s state-run Gamaleya research institute that developed Sputnik V, told the RIA Novosti news agency that developing immunity for Covid-19 depends on individual reactions to both the vaccine and the infection.

“For some, the protective level of antibodies is produced after the first vaccination and they need the second one to extend that protection. They will likely be protected two weeks after the first vaccination,” he said.

Gintsburg noted that while no volunteers have become infected between the two shots, he did not rule out that risk.  

“If there is [an infection between the first and second shots], it will occur in a weaker form,” he said.

There are “no grounds” for vaccine recipients to self-isolate or limit contacts, Gintsburg added.

Gintsburg, 68, has said he received the adenoviral vector-based vaccine himself. Previously, the microbiologist noted that booster shots for Sputnik V would be required every two years.

Russia has seen a growing number of daily Covid-19 infections in September following two months of new cases falling below 5,000. On Friday, Russia confirmed more than 7,000 new infections for the first time since late June.

Officials maintain that Russia is still battling its first wave of the virus, not the second.

Overall, the country has the world’s fourth-highest number of infections at 1.13 million.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

fatalistic outlook

‘Those Meant to Die Will Die,’ Russia’s Coronavirus Info Chief Says

Alexander Myasnikov previously estimated the likelihood of coronavirus spreading in Russia at “0.0%.”
helping the helpers

Russians Give More to Charity During Coronavirus Lockdown: Study

In March and April, Russians donated to NGOs almost twice as often as they did before the pandemic.
on the frontlines

Russian Medics 16x More Likely to Die From Coronavirus Than Foreign Colleagues: Analysis

One out of every 15 people who have died from coronavirus in Russia was a medic, the analysis said.
EROTIC ISOLATION

‘Kinky Russia’ Throws Zoom Orgies to Overcome Coronavirus Quarantine

Russia’s sex party organizers are using video calling for more than work meetings.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.